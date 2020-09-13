Wonder Woman 1984 scheduled to air on Christmas Eve

- Advertisement -

Wonder Woman 1984 was initially scheduled to open on October 1 but it has been delayed again to air on Christmas Eve, a week after Dune.



Starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, the superhero sequel was set to air in Singapore on October but it will now be released on Christmas Eve, a day before the US. The announcement was made by Warner Bros early Saturday morning (Singapore time). The reason the movie was delayed a couple of times was due to the coronavirus outbreak. Wonder Woman 1984 was first moved from its original June release to August and then October.

In a statement via Variety, Warner Bros Motion Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said, “Patty is an exceptional filmmaker and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love. We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.”

Director Patty Jenkins added, “First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for WW84 couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie. Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!”

- Advertisement -

Industry experts believe that the reason behind the superhero sequel’s latest delay was to give Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, also from Warner Bros, more breathing space at the box-office as it slowly expands to more markets in the US, especially in NYC and LA in the coming months.

The new date for Wonder Woman 1984 meant that it will be released a week after Dune, another Warner Bros production. At time of writing, the Timothee Chalamet-led sci-fi epic is still scheduled to open on Dec 17. But something tells us it will be moved to 2021. /TISG