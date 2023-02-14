Woman tells her husband to sell off his car to get the money to buy her a Hermes bag

SINGAPORE — After an online user claimed that the wife of his friend asked him to sell his car in order to buy her a designer bag, many Singaporeans reacted to the request. An online user took to social media on Sunday (Feb 12) to share a story about an issue between his friend and his friend’s wife.

“My friend told me his wife ask(ed) him to sell his car to get the money for her to buy a Hermes bag,” the post read. “He was very angry, but he just (kept) quiet and (did) as what she requested. He (says) he worked hard to get the money to buy his car so she ignored his feelings. He (didn’t) want her to be angry and quarrel with him so he (bought) the Hermes bag for her.”

The writer then shared what he told his friend and where he stands on the matter. “I (told) him the wife is correct. The car’s value will keep on declining but the Hermes bag value will increase in (the) future. He diam diam (was silent) and walked away. I am correct, right?”

In response to the post, many shared their opinion on the matter. While some thought the bag would retain more value over time, others thought the car would be a better thing to invest in.

“The notion of investment grade asset hinges on the fact that the holder will sell the supposed appreciating asset in the future,” said one. “If the holder does not sell it, there is no difference. Then, we need to factor in (the) depreciation rate which is dependent then on the frequency of use.”

