Is it easier for short guys to date? Singapore answers

SINGAPORE: In a recent street interview video, a host asked Singaporeans about their opinion on dating shorter men. The answers varied and even got many other Singaporeans weighing in on the matter.

“Do you think it’s easier for short guys to date?” the host asked people on the street.

“I don’t know,” said one, while another said, “No no, tall guys easier.” A third answered, “Up to you lah.” Still, a fourth answered, “Girls naturally go to guys who are taller than them.”

Another question the host asked more random Singaporeans was about a study finding, saying, “Research says that short guys are less intimidating because they’re more loyal.”

A man answered, “I agree, it just seems that way.”

The host also asked women some questions regarding their dating preferences, asking them, “Is height important to you?”

“Yeah, the top priority,” said one, while another said, “If he’s shorter, you’d instantly like…(be) turn(ed) off.”

“(It’s) the first thing we look at, actually,” said a third.

One woman shared the reason behind her opinion, saying “It’s just a bit weird lah if you cannot hug properly.”

At one point in the video, the host also shared her own preference, saying, “My criteria is also 180 and above…for me right, I feel that I need him to be taller so that I’ve got a sense of security…I need to feel protected…then I look like I need to protect him.” She then shared, “Guilty, I cannot date someone shorter than me.” However, she did express her support for shorter men.

“But, short kings, I stand with you!”

