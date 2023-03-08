Woman reveals she had feelings for her colleague for 2 years, finds out he has even dated her friend

SINGAPORE: A woman who has had a crush on her colleague for almost two years took to social media after finding out that he has even dated a friend of hers.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she and the man “have a direct and very close working relationship. He is charismatic and caring but sometimes can be quite immature. I am drawn to his loyalty towards his friends and the people whom he cared a lot. And I see past all his flaws. He is him and I accept everything about him despite it can be quite triggering sometimes. He is very nice towards me but he gets very emotional at times”.

She has tried to convince herself to move on and just to remain friends with the man in order to maintain good working relationship but “am confused because the urge to risk it all and confess to him is getting stronger each day. Somehow I feel that I am not his type based on the girls / exes he has shown interest in. If I were to confess, am sure he will either upfront rejects me or leave me in a limbo because he fears of hurting me. Either ways, I know things will never be the same and we can never look at each other the same way again”, she wrote.

The woman wrote that she recently found out that man had dated a close friend of hers but had broken up a year ago. “They didn’t disclose the relationship”, she added.

“Anyways, I am still thinking if I should confess knowing the fact that I will definitely be rejected. I don’t have the courage to face him thereafter. Or should I just continue to hold onto this one-sided love and wait till the day I resigned to let him know? But what’s the point then? Not sure how long will that be as I don’t plan to leave my job yet and probably he is attached / married by then”, the woman wrote, asking netizens for advice.

Here’s what they said:

