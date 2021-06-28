International COVID 19 Woman offers $1,000 for a queuing spot to get the Sinovac vaccination

Woman offers $1,000 for a queuing spot to get the Sinovac vaccination

I have to attend classes, I really don’t have the time to do this, she said.

Photo: FB/ The Alternative View

Author

Divyanshi Singh

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A woman who urgently wanted to catch a travel flight was reported to offer $1,000 to someone to queue her spot for the Sinovac immunisation at a medical clinic along Tampines Street 91.

She attempted to secure various appointments at eight different clinics providing the Sinovac vaccine but sadly failed, while one clinic informed her that would take her situation into and requested her to wait for them to call, according to the Shin Min Daily News on a Wednesday, Jun 23.

Despite others advising her to join the queue from 2 a.m., she stated: “I have to attend classes, I really don’t have the time to do this.”

The woman went on to say that she had registered for both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines but she was yet to get a time slot, and she was also in a hurry to return to Australia for personal matters.

- Advertisement -

After receiving no response for her initial $300 offer to the crowd standing in the queue, she raised the sum up to $1,000 and eventually finally found someone who was ready to queue on her behalf. The woman, who did not want to be identified, stated that she is currently waiting for a reply from the clinic.

Likewise, as reported by various sources, hundreds of individuals went to various private clinics around the island this week to schedule appointments for Sinovac vaccines.

This follows the Ministry of Health’s statement on Jun 16 that 24 private clinics had been approved to give Sinovac vaccinations.

Divyanshi Singh is an intern at The Independent SG /TISC

- Advertisement -

 Follow us on Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

80-year-old cleaning lady at Geylang Bahru hawker centre says it is more troublesome to sort already-returned trays and cutlery

Singapore — After a humbling incident with an elderly cleaning lady at Geylang Bahru Block 69 Hawker Centre, one netizen took to social media to recount the entire incident. In a Facebook post, one Mr Wong wrote that while having dinner with...
View Post
Featured News

“What about Karl Liew?” Netizens react to the dismissal of Parti Liyani’s bid for compensation from AGC

Singapore — have had mixed reactions to the High Court decision dismissal of Indonesian domestic worker Parti Liyani’s appeal for compensation from the Attorney-General’s Chambers. High Court Judge Chan Seng Onn said on Monday (Jun 21) that Ms Parti had not...
View Post
Featured News

Calvin Cheng quotes Lee Kuan Yew in Facebook post, addresses cleanliness in hawker centres

Singapore — Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng quoted Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Kuan Yew on the topic of cleaning up after oneself. “Mine is a very matter-of-fact approach to the problem. If you can select a population and...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent