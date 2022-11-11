Woman needs Chinese man with bachelor’s degree earning S$8,000/month, or else refund from matchmaking service

- Advertisement -

Despite her expectations not being unrealistically high, a woman could not find a potential partner through a matchmaking service, resulting in her demand for a refund.

A 39-year-old woman had spent S$2,000 on a matchmaking package offered by a reputable company in hopes of finding a suitable partner.

The woman, who works as a bank manager, said, she decided to “splurge” on the package in July 2020 because she wished to settle down before turning 40 years old.

The agency was offering a 50 per cent discount at that time on the matchmaking package, which normally costs S$4,000.

Clients are given a total of five dates spread across two years, reported Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News (SMDN).

However, the woman claims the company failed to find a suitable date from its extensive pool of clients.

She noted that her requirements weren’t high: a Chinese man with a bachelor’s degree and earning S$8,000 a month.

She also prefers a Buddhist or a free thinker and is at least the same height as her or 163 cm tall.

The woman recalled that her last relationship was when she was an undergraduate, noting it had not worked out due to incompatibility.

As she has been busy with work and caring for her parents, the woman told SMDN that she thought going the matchmaking route would yield better results than online dating.

It was reported that the man on her first date was earning less than her salary, amounting to an annual salary in increments of less than S$100.

She filed a complaint with the agency and received a complimentary date. The woman was also unable to connect with the other men on her subsequent dates.

“One of them (her dates) was a little too old, and as for another date, I thought it was weird to share an ice cream with him on the first date. We exchanged contact details, (but) didn’t stay in touch,” she told SMDN.

According to the woman, it wasn’t easy to schedule dates with the agency’s consultant. One of them also became unreachable for a few days after arranging a date.

The consultant claimed to be involved in an accident, although the woman later discovered the consultant had resigned.

The woman requested a refund for the remaining two matches, as she was unsatisfied with the agency’s services. However, the company denied her request and offered an upgrade to her package by adding two consulting sessions and an assigned dating coach.

The agency told SMDN that the refund was “not in line with the company’s refund policy.”

They are currently in touch with the woman to resolve the issue.

Accredited dating agencies in Singapore

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has accredited dating agencies under the Social Development Network (SDN)’s online portal.

Singles can find friends or potential partners and learn more about dating and relationships through the network.

“You can approach a dating agency which is accredited by SDN to help you in your search for that special someone. Accredited agencies are awarded the SDNTrust Mark – a mark that symbolises that the agency follows the guidelines and standards set out by SDN,” said MSF. /TISG

