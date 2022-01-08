Desperate man dating married woman says he’s competing with her husband, needs ‘to save her’ with his ‘blackbelt’

Singapore — How far will you go for love?
A 35-year-old man, in a relationship for the first time, confessed that he was willing to go to any lengths to be with the married woman he was seeing. Only describing her as married, he said that “she is very nice to me, I feel that she is treating me more than just a good friend”.
In an anonymous post on popular confessions Facebook page NUSWhispers on Sunday (Jan 2) the man added that their relationship had progressed such that he received a call from the woman’s husband. The latter warned the man and told him to leave his wife alone.
However, this did not deter the man in any way, who added that he decided to compete with the woman’s husband.
He wrote four reasons to justify his decision to compete with the woman’s husband.
The man noted that the couple did not have a child yet.
Referring to the husband’s call with him, he added: “I am a blackbelt in karate and I fear no threats. The more one pushes me, the more I will resist”.
He continued: “She might be in an abusive relationship given her husband’s tone, I need to save her from this toxic relationship”.
Another reason he gave for pursuing her was that he was “not young anymore and good single girls are almost extinct. Mostly are attached to the tall and tanned guys”.
The hundreds of comments on the man’s post by netizens were mostly to comment on how delusional he was and how they were not surprised at all that this was his first relationship.
Others also commented that his mention of his black belt had more to do with his ego than with the woman’s husband because he was the one breaking up their family.
Read related: Girlfriend asks if she should be worried about her boyf’s close female friend who he used to have feelings for and takes on S$300 ‘catch-up sessions’
Girlfriend asks if she should be worried about her boyf’s close female friend who he used to have feelings for and takes on S$300 ‘catch-up sessions’
Follow us on Social Media
Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg