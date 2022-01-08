Desperate man dating married woman says he’s competing with her husband, needs ‘to save her’ with his ‘blackbelt’

Singapore — How far will you go for love?

A 35-year-old man, in a relationship for the first time, confessed that he was willing to go to any lengths to be with the married woman he was seeing. Only describing her as married, he said that “she is very nice to me, I feel that she is treating me more than just a good friend”.

In an anonymous post on popular confessions Facebook page NUSWhispers on Sunday (Jan 2) the man added that their relationship had progressed such that he received a call from the woman’s husband. The latter warned the man and told him to leave his wife alone.

However, this did not deter the man in any way, who added that he decided to compete with the woman’s husband.

- Advertisement 1-

He wrote four reasons to justify his decision to compete with the woman’s husband.

The man noted that the couple did not have a child yet.