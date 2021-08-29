Girlfriend asks if she should be worried about her boyf’s close female friend who he used to have feelings for and takes on S$300 ‘catch-up sessions’

- Advertisement -

Singapore — “You’re the backup”, said admins of the anonymous NUSWhispers page when a girlfriend asked if she should be concerned about her boyfriend’s close female friend he used to have feelings for.

In a post on the popular confessions page, the girlfriend shared the situation. She wrote that her boyfriend was good friends with his female friend, and “he often shares important news and updates with her and regularly catch up with her. She knows his family and extended family while I have yet to meet any despite being in a relationship with him for a year”.

She added that though she was not concerned about her boyfriend’s relationship with his female friend, her own friends had flagged it.

“My bf had previously confessed to his female friend 3 times over 4 years but she turned him down and they remained as good friends. She’s not in any of his cliques so they often hung out 1-on-1”, the girlfriend wrote. - Advertisement - She added that once every two to three months when they did go out, her boyfriend would drive to fetch his female friend and bring her to her high-end restaurant. On average, she said, their meet-ups would last about four to six hours, and the bill would come up to about S$300 where her boyfriend would pay for the meal eight out of ten times. That isn’t even the worst part. The girlfriend wrote: “On the other hand, he would bring me to eat in hawker centres, fast food places or purchase ready made food from 7-11/donki, not that I complain because they’re delicious! But we never had a fancy date due to budget constraints and i always paid for my share of the meals too or even pay for both of our meals. He would also ask for me to pay for it at the end of the day”. She noted that since her boyfriends was very open about his interactions with his female friend, she was not jealous or suspicious about it, but her own friends feel that having meals with someone he used to have feelings for, while not doing the same for his girlfriend, is a red flag. - Advertisement - Confused, she asked netizens if she should be concerned with her boyfriend’s female friend and clarify the matter with him.

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.