Woman alleges multiple unauthorised credit card transactions, but she did not get OTPs.

Singapore — Woman alleged bank won’t refund charges as the OTPs were used.

As e-commerce takes over our daily buying practices, using a credit card to purchase anything online generally entails a number of security precautions.

One of the precautions is a One-Time Password (OTP) delivered to phones to ensure the transaction is made by you.

However, a Singaporean woman claims that her credit was used to make seven purchases amounting to $10,150 without her knowledge.

Surprisingly, the accused scammer managed to get through the OTP safeguard, she said.

Ms Danica Alena Choo recounted the remarkable experience in a Facebook post on Wednesday, 16 Jun.

The credit card’s credit limit was surpassed.

Seven transactions of about $1,400 were completed. She was notified that transactions of $1,400 were consecutively made to her card.

The total amount was $10,150, which reached her credit card limit. She stated that she did not carry out these transactions and requested that an investigation be conducted.

Ms Choo also said she did not receive any OTP notifications for any of the seven transactions.

She discovered that the transactions were completed using Wise, a service formerly known as TransferWise that facilitates international money transfers.

Later, disclosed that the funds were reportedly transferred to a Malaysian firm and processed in Malaysian ringgit.

Despite the stress of being pregnant, she filed a police report as advised by the bank to process her refund.

The police then interviewed the Wise account holder but came to another dead end when the person was said to be innocent as the account was created using that person’s personal details in a case of identity theft, Ms Choo said.

As all the leads were exhausted in the investigation, the police had to conclude the case, she added.

It is unfortunate that Ms Choo is still obligated to repay the bank as the transactions were completed using a secure OTP whereby SMS alerts were also sent to her mobile number after each transaction was completed.

The bank also allegedly said that they’ve never encountered a case of OTP bypassing.

She further stated that the bank refused to waive the monthly interest while the issue was being investigated by the authorities.

Her husband had visited MP Gan Kim Yong who sent an email to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the DBS bank, she claimed.

DBS then notified them the next day that the interest would be waived.

Ms Choo also took the issue to the Financial Industry Disputes Resolution Centre, an independent and impartial organisation.

The case is currently ongoing and will be further updated as soon as a response is given by DBS.

/TISG

