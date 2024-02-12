;
Lifestyle

Woke Americans bringing in illegal immigrants to stay in their homes, conservatives fear this new norm 

ByAsir F

February 12, 2024
woke-americans-bringing-in-illegal-immigrants-to-stay-in-their-homes,-conservatives-fear-this-new-norm 

multi home Jeff Bezos Bidenomics woke

The new norm of having illegal immigrants living with you at home is one of the most woke things anyone can do. However, conservative Americans do not agree with letting this happen. It seems that a woke couple in Massachusetts signed themselves up to allow illegals to live with them and they do not know who they were getting. 

Currently, there is a rise of illegals coming to the United States. Despite President Biden’s bipartisan efforts, it was rejected, with Republicans insisting on addressing border issues alongside foreign aid. Migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border hit record highs in fiscal years 2023 and 2024, nearing 2.5 million and 785,000, respectively. 

Non-Mexican migrants, once outnumbering Mexicans 4:1, now stand at 2:1. The Trump administration’s policy overhaul, including “Remain in Mexico,” aimed to curb asylum seekers’ influx. Biden attempted to reverse it, facing legal hurdles due to past chaotic immigration practices.

Conservatives react to woke Americans bringing in illegal immigrants to live with them

 

Furthermore, conservatives state that these illegal immigrants are going to replace them. It seems that they are slowly infiltrating the homes of Americans. However, it is duly noted that the couple who invited these individuals to stay with them are doing it willingly. The fear that conservatives have is that one day it might be a mandatory thing. 

 

In addition to this, several X users are questioning the fact that liberals care more about illegal immigrants rather than the American veterans. Apparently, there are a number of homeless vets that are in dire need of help, but are unfortunately left ignored in order to bring in more illegals. 17% of the homeless population in America are veterans. 

Others state that their relatives welcomed illegals to stay with them. Unfortunately, their items were stolen after two weeks of them living together, and with the illegal immigrants nowhere to be found. 

Read M0re News

King Charles ‘thank you message’ to well-wishers after cancer diagnosis

 

The post Woke Americans bringing in illegal immigrants to stay in their homes, conservatives fear this new norm  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

Lifestyle

Matchmaking scam in Southwestern China defrauds desperate single men

November 29, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

NCPG report: Singapore residents’ gambling participation dropped to 40% in 2023

November 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Lifestyle

Singaporeans save 21,970 tonnes of carbon emissions by buying second-hand furniture, report says

November 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Home News

TikToker denies HSA officers entry into his home, but officers searching for vapes are allowed to enter premises without a warrant

November 29, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

Singapore SMEs scale back on export payments to focus on domestic priorities amid rising costs and economic pressures: Report

November 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Grab apologises for driver who messaged passenger: “S$5.70 ask Grab CEO to take you”

November 29, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Couple receive 100+ packages they didn’t order— how to protect yourself from a “brushing scam”

November 29, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.