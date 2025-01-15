INTERNATIONAL: As we step into 2025, many are reflecting on their New Year’s resolutions—and for those of you hoping to “travel more,” we say, “Bravo!”

The world is full of breathtaking places, new cultures, and unforgettable experiences just waiting to be discovered.

But if the thought of exploring unfamiliar destinations leaves you feeling a bit anxious, rest assured — you’re not alone, and there are plenty of destinations where you can feel safe, secure, and ready to enjoy your travels.

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP) has come to the rescue with a guide to the safest countries for travellers in 2025.

An article from Travel and Leisure identifies the world’s most secure destinations based on a comprehensive survey of American travelers and key safety metrics.

This survey, which has been conducted since 2016, asks travellers to rate the safety of destinations they’ve visited in the past five years.

The team then analyzes this data, adding insights from the Global Peace Index, Numbeo, and GeoSure Global scores for major cities across each country, ultimately providing a weighted ranking for each destination.

Japan – safest destination in Asia

Among the highlights of this year’s list, Japan emerges as the number-one safest destination in Asia and ranks as the ninth safest country worldwide.

The report notes that Japan defies the common belief that only sparsely populated countries offer safety. Despite its dense population, Japan boasts one of the world’s lowest homicide rates, making it a standout on the global stage.

The country’s safety ranking has risen since 2024, moving from 12th place to 9th in this year’s report. BHTP attributes this improvement to increased safety measures and the growing number of English speakers who can assist travellers.

So, if you’re feeling apprehensive about navigating a new city, Japan’s friendly locals and safe environment should help ease your concerns. However, there’s one crucial tip for travellers to keep in mind – Japan has strict laws against both recreational and medical marijuana.

The U.S. State Department warns that possession of marijuana, regardless of its medical status, can lead to severe penalties, including lengthy prison sentences and hefty fines.

Joining Japan in the rankings are other global safe havens, including Iceland, which takes the top spot overall, followed by Australia, Canada, Ireland, Switzerland, New Zealand, Germany, and Norway.

Denmark rounds out the top 10, securing its place as another safe destination for international travellers.

Whether you’re an experienced globetrotter or a first-time traveller, the world is ready for you to explore.

With these insights into the safest countries, you can embark on your 2025 adventures with confidence, knowing that these destinations have your safety in mind while offering unforgettable experiences.