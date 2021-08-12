- Advertisement -

A netizen has recently shared a video of a neighbour allegedly having a midnight karaoke session in an HDB estate at Tampines, noting that the neighbourhood ambience was nothing other than “horrible singing.”

Reddit user @xuanyue99 took to the online news forum on Tuesday (Aug 10) to share a home video of neighbours who were allegedly singing into a karaoke machine late into the night.

The 35-second clip, which featured a woman loudly singing the lyrics to international pop star Taylor Swift’s famous hit, Love Story, was captioned, “Tampines: Midnight Karaoke in HDB Estate”.

The video’s uploader didn’t sugarcoat things, adding in “horrible singing” as a disclaimer in parentheses. The video also showcased how close the apartments are to this particular estate.

Redditors had a mixed response to this posted video, with many finding it a cause to laugh and a few others seeing it as a sign of the Seventh Month.

In the Chinese Lunar calendar, the seventh month is known as Ghost Month, and is believed to be a time when ghosts and spirits come out from under the spirit realm.

Some Redditors “sang” along to the video, commenting on some lyrics from the well-known song. Others took the singer’s tone as a more impending sign that something else was coming. “This is some next level hungry ghost summoning ritual,” one wrote.

Still, others shared their own experiences with their neighbours, who like to give neighbours an unsolicited concert as well. One pointed out, “Well, at least they sound happy.”

Another commented, “Why go to to the KTV, when the KTV comes to you.” /TISG

