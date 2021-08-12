Not fully vaxxed? Seafood restaurant offers “in-car” dining service for customers

- Advertisement -

A seafood restaurant in Singapore has come up with an “in-car” dining experience for customers who wish to enjoy an out-of-home meal but aren’t fully vaccinated yet and are therefore not allowed to dine-in.

In recent news, Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that fully vaccinated individuals would be allowed to dine-in food and beverage establishments given that they are seated in groups of up to five.

It also specified that unvaccinated individuals who do not meet the criteria of the three additional categories created by the MOH, including children under 12 years of age who live in the same household.

A certain seafood restaurant called 螃蟹之家 House of Seafood, though, has come up with a way to cater to unvaccinated customers. On its Facebook page on Monday (Aug 9), it announced its “in-car” dining service wherein customers would be allowed to park in one of the more than 200 parking slots at the Punggol Settlement and be served their seafood order in their own vehicles.

“For those of you who have not fully vaccinated, yet crave to dinning in the restaurant…we have an awesome idea for you!” the post read. “At the House of Seafood, we are committed to providing excellent food and services at the comfort of your car (vehicles), just like what you are getting at our restaurant… kindly find your best spot to park your vehicle, book your slot and food in advance, and we will take care of the rest!”

The post also specified that the restaurant would not be serving any alcohol in this particular service.

Netizens had a mixed response to this news, with some finding it amusing and thanking the restaurant for thinking of the unvaccinated. Others, however, were concerned that such a dining experience would leave their cars smelling like seafood. /TISG

