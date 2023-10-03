Synd Intl Why did Musk do a livestream of migrant crisis from the border?

By Gemma Iso

Nobody seems to have the correct answer as to why a billionaire also called a visionary like Elon Musk would venture into the heart of the southern border crisis, landing in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday to deliver a livestream on the X platform.

His mission? To provide an unfiltered, real-time look at the ongoing migrant situation by live streaming his journey through the region, he says.

Musk, the mastermind behind tech giants Tesla, SpaceX, and now the transformer of X, has been openly vocal about his concerns regarding the escalating crisis along the border.

Live streaming the real story

Sporting a stylish black cowboy hat, Musk went live on his X platform, asserting his intention to converse with officials and “eyeball the situation to get the real story.” He passionately declared, “This is real-time, unfiltered. What you see is what I see.”

Drawing from his own experiences as an immigrant, Musk expressed his pro-immigrant stance while emphasizing the need for a comprehensive immigration system.

During the livestream, he called for a balance that would welcome hardworking, law-abiding individuals to legally enter the United States while curbing illegal immigration.

One of his foremost concerns was the potential strain on social services that could result from an unchecked flow of illegal immigrants, drawing parallels to New York City’s challenges when it faced an influx of migrants transported from Texas.

Unfiltered perspective

Musk’s visit to the border drew support from Representative Gonzales, who appreciated the tech magnate’s efforts to provide an unfiltered perspective of the border situation. The livestream momentarily went offline before returning with Gonzales offering a breakdown of the ongoing conditions along the border.

Praise for Elon Musk

As Musk’s livestream unfolded, the comments section lit up with fervor. One user applauded Musk for undertaking a task typically reserved for the media and politicians, exclaiming, “Good to see Elon having to do the job of the MSM and of the politicians who are paid to do this but refuse.”

Many viewers praised Musk for his live reporting from the border town, lauding the transparency of the endeavor.

