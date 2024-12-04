;
“Who Is She” new drama features Jung Jinyoung as a clumsy producer attempting to debut a girl group

December 4, 2024

KOREA: According to Soompi, the new poster for KBS2’s upcoming drama Who Is She!, which stars Jung Jinyoung, has sparked enthusiasm for the show’s Dec 18 premiere at 9:50 pm KST.

A remake of the hit film Miss Granny, this music romance drama reimagines the story of a woman in her 70s who transforms into her 20-year-old self, giving her a chance to pursue long-forgotten dreams.

Unexpected twists

Daniel Han, a former leader of an idol group who is now a producer at Eunice Entertainment, is portrayed by Jung Jinyoung.

Tasked with launching a girl group, Daniel is captivated by Emily (Jung Ji So), a trainee with extraordinary depth, and plans to make her the group’s centrepiece.

However, Emily mysteriously disappears, leaving Daniel scrambling for a replacement. His search leads him to Oh Doo Ri, who shares Emily’s appearance but exudes an even stronger emotional presence.

Determined to debut her as a star, Daniel’s journey becomes one of unexpected twists and self-discovery.

See also  Jung Ji So becomes the soul of a 70 y/o grandmother who aspires to be a singer in "Who Is She!"

Jinyoung described the drama as “happiness,” emphasizing its lighthearted and uplifting tone.

“Our story is bright and full of joy, a departure from the movie,” he noted, adding that the drama incorporates a fresh idol group training concept.

He remarked, “I played the grandson in the movie,” about his portrayal of Daniel. I feel prepared for the role of producer at this point in my career; therefore, I’m taking it on.

Jinyoung praised co-star Jung Ji So’s talent, revealing their collaborative efforts enriched the filming process. “Ji So’s incredible acting inspired me, and I’m excited for viewers to see the chemistry we’ve built,” he shared.

Unique portrayal

“A former star idol, now a clumsy producer?” was the poster’s tagline, hints at Daniel’s intriguing transformation. Fans eagerly await Jinyoung’s unique portrayal of this layered character.

Jung Jinyoung, born on Nov 18, 1991, is a versatile South Korean singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. His tenure as the leader and lead vocalist of the boy band B1A4 is what made him most famous.

