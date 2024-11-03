SINGAPORE: Since Oct 1, foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia must have Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tags, but many still face hurdles in registering, either online or offline, for their tags.

Is there a chance one registration method is better than the other?

In a recent video by CNA Insider on Oct 28, Steven Chia, along with his colleagues Shrey Bhargava and Munah Bagharib, tried different methods to obtain the VEP tag, revealing some challenges Singaporean drivers have faced with each option.

Delivery options

Mr Bhargava opted for the delivery option.

First, he registered online on the JPJ website, which included filling out “a lot of information,” including his vehicle road tax, insurance details, car model, and COE details, apart from his IC passport.

While he understood providing car details was necessary, he found the requirement for insurance and road tax information a bit excessive.

After submitting his details, he received an email stating his application was “under review,” with no timeline for follow-up.

Two weeks later, he received an approval email and a request to pay RM56.20 for the tag and delivery.

Although he was notified that his VEP tag was shipped on Oct 4, he still hasn’t received it, even though it’s already the last week of October.

Self-collection at Singapore’s VEP Centre in Woodlands

Ms Bagharib, a frequent visitor to Malaysia, tried the self-collection route at the VEP centre in Singapore. After two weeks, her application was accepted.

However, when it was time to pick a time slot for collection, she faced a frozen screen. The time slots were not clickable.

After trying it again a few days later, she could finally pay and schedule a pickup, ultimately getting her VEP tag after an eight-week wait.

In-person registration in Johor Bahru (Danga Bay)

Meanwhile, Mr Chia went to Johor Bahru (JB) himself, where he was told it was possible to get his VEP in “just a day” by visiting the branch in Danga Bay.

However, when he arrived around 7:30 am, even though the centre would only open at 9:00 am, the queue was already super long, with around 50 to 60 people in line.

When he asked some of those in line why they were trying to register in person, many answered they already tried doing it online, but it was always “pending.”

Another said doing it online “just doesn’t work” even after sending many emails.

By 8:30 am, the queue was even longer.

One person in line said this wasn’t new, as it was already his fourth time queuing, while others mentioned it was their third, noting issues with the deregistration process.

According to CNA Insider, only about 250 queue numbers are given out every day at 9:00 am when the centre opens.

Mr Chia, who had to wait three hours for his turn to talk to a VEP staff, found out he could not submit his documents and get his VEP tag on the same day.

After registering his details online, he was told he would get an email verification two weeks later; only then would he be able to come and get it installed.

There are two VEP tag types: a clear tag for the delivery option and a blue tag for self-collection.

The blue tag, available through self-collection at the VEP centre, is applied to the car’s windscreen. The delivery option provides a smaller, clear tag that you’ll attach yourself to the car’s left headlamp.

When placing the clear tag, it must be positioned at least 5 cm away from the metal parts.

After attaching the tag, take a photo that shows the license plate, car colour, and VEP tag. Then, go to the VEPMAS app, enter the serial number, upload the picture, and wait for activation.

Once activated, the tag will last five years before renewal.

Although delivery seems easier, some users who activated their tags still faced issues at customs, where the tags couldn’t be read. “So you have to do it all over again,” one driver noted.

Another mentioned preferring the windscreen option, explaining, “If the headlight is damaged, I will have to redo the whole thing for the tag.”

Many Singaporeans have also visited the Woodlands VEP centre to replace their headlamp tags with windscreen ones.

However, once the VEP tag is activated, replacing it requires going through the deregistration process and starting the whole process all over again.

So, which method should you choose?

While you have options, Mr Chia suggests registering online and, once approved, opting for self-collection at Singapore’s VEP centre for the windscreen tag, where installation is also provided. /TISG

Read also: S’poreans poke fun at VEP’s “very flexible rules” as motorists without RFID tags from Oct 1 are still allowed to enter Malaysia but will get a “warning”