S’poreans poke fun at VEP’s “very flexible rules” as motorists without RFID tags from Oct 1 are still allowed to enter Malaysia but will get a “warning”

ByMary Alavanza

September 29, 2024
Singapore drivers who haven't got their VEP tag yet

SINGAPORE: As Oct 1 approaches, Singapore motorists are scratching their heads over the new Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) rules. With the VEP enforcement now said to be “in phases” starting on Oct 1, it has left many questioning the intent behind such regulations.

While entering Malaysia without a VEP will still be possible, Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (RTD) warns that motorists will receive warnings to comply, leading Singapore motorists to wonder how “flexible” the rules are.

According to the New Straits Times on Friday, Sept 27, foreign vehicles that have not installed the VEP can still enter Malaysia from Singapore as usual on Oct 1. However, Aedy Fadly Ramli, the director-general of Malaysia’s RTD, said that those without a VEP should act quickly.

He explained that Singaporean private vehicle owners who haven’t registered for the VEP RFID tag will get reminders at entry points to register, install, and activate their tags immediately.

The department will also send warning notices to Singapore motorists who are leaving Malaysia without a valid VEP, urging them to follow the new rules before they depart.

See also  Singapore man forced to queue 3 hours in Johor Bahru due to Vehicle Entry Permit tag inquiries

As the enforcement date gets closer, he emphasised that it’s important for motorists to get their VEP to make entering and leaving the border easier. He mentioned that the enforcement will start “in phases” from Oct 1.

He added that the department has set up several VEP installation centres where vehicle owners can register. 

Installation centres are available at the Danga Bay TCSens Office, RTD Southern Region Academy, Johor RTD Headquarters, and Woodlands VEP Collection Centre.

Singaporeans online have much to say about the new VEP’s rules.

One commenter wondered, “So… can go in but cannot come out?” Another added, “What is ‘Warning’? I worry if one goes in and, when they come back, we might end up paying high fines.”

Another commented, “Extension came later than expected this time round….. Thanks for creating the excitement.” 

While some poked fun at the “very flexible rules”, others shared their personal experiences with the VEP process.

See also  "You have my word" — Johor Chief Minister says he will "personally address" Singaporeans' "painful" Vehicle Entry Permit concerns

One person explained he had installed his VEP tag three weeks ago, but the activation process was still incomplete. “I called their hotline for a few days but always couldn’t get through. I don’t understand why they process so slow,” he complained.

Another shared that he submitted his documents back in June and sent multiple emails to follow up, only to still be waiting for confirmation. “Sir, you set the rules we follow, and we submitted everything as per your requirements.

My 1st email to you was on 23/6, the second email on 27/6, & the 3rd email was on 30/8,” he explained. 

Another user pointed out, “How can you give a warning? It’s not our fault. The application was made three months ago with documents. And yet I haven’t received any positive reply.”

However, one lucky Singaporean said, “I think luck plays a role. Mine got activated an hour after submission. One of my friends took three days, while another, who submitted it over a month ago, said hers still ‘doesn’t know where.’” /TISG

See also  Johor businesses fear suffering losses from losing Singapore customers if Vehicle Entry Permit issues cannot be resolved

Read also: “You have my word” — Johor Chief Minister says he will “personally address” Singaporeans’ “painful” Vehicle Entry Permit concerns

