CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Malaysia

“We are committed to guaranteeing the safety of all road users,” says Malaysian Transport Minister after Singaporean among 7 dead in crash

ByMary Alavanza

December 25, 2024
Collision of a tour bus carrying 27 passengers, a trailer, and a Toyota Estima MPV

MALAYSIA: A deadly crash on the North-South Expressway on Monday night, Dec 23, left one Singaporean among seven people dead, with 33 others injured.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and said the initial investigation revealed that a detached tyre from a trailer truck caused the crash.

This caused a tourist bus to swerve into oncoming traffic, leading to a collision with three other vehicles, as reported by Malay Mail.

He said he had already instructed the Director of the JPJ Enforcement Division to look into the incident and take appropriate action against the trailer truck company and the bus involved.

He also reassured the public that the Road Transport Department (JPJ) would continue enforcing strict and coordinated measures on heavy commercial vehicles to maintain safety standards.

He added, “We are committed to guaranteeing the safety of all road users.”

The crash occurred near the Ayer Keroh Rest and Service Area at Kilometre 204 of the northbound North-South Expressway. A tour bus carrying 27 passengers, a trailer truck, and a Toyota Estima MPV were involved.

The victims included three men, three women, and a baby girl. The bodies of the victims were sent to Melaka Hospital, while the injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Traffic was backed up for over 10 kilometres in both directions, with the crash causing severe congestion. /TISG

