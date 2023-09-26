water-crisis-in-seattle:-1.5-million-residents-urged-to-conserve-as-drought-deepens

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) has issued a plea to its 1.5 million customers, calling for a united effort to conserve water resources as a response to the deepening water crisis in the region.

The initiative, unveiled on Thursday, rallies residents to take immediate action, urging them to halt lawn irrigation, shorten shower durations, use dishwashers and laundry machines only when fully loaded, and attend to leaking pipes and running toilets.

Water crisis

SPU’s resolute appeal aims to address mounting concerns about the dwindling water supply, not only for the city’s inhabitants but also for the region’s aquatic ecosystems.

As Elizabeth Garcia, a water resources planner at SPU, emphasized, “Our hydrologic model suggests a deep drawdown of our mountain reservoirs. Water levels are already lower than average, and we are adjusting to sustain adequate water supply for our customers and the rivers this fall.” This imperative plea marks the first of its kind since 2015, underlining the gravity of the situation.

While recent sporadic rainfall has provided some respite, it is far from a comprehensive solution. Alex Chen, the director of SPU’s drinking water division, conveyed, “The forecasted rain is a positive sign, but it’s just the beginning.”

Typically, the watersheds feeding SPU’s reservoirs receive a generous 26 inches (66 centimeters) of rain between May and September. This year, however, they have received a meager 7 to 8 inches (17 to 20 centimeters), underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Deepening drought

Across the state of Washington, the drought has escalated to alarming proportions. State officials declared a drought advisory in early July, followed by a drought emergency declaration for 12 counties shortly thereafter. The latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor reveals that nearly 10% of the state is currently facing a water crisis – extreme drought, with 43% experiencing severe drought conditions.

In light of these escalating challenges, SPU retains the authority to mandate stringent water restrictions if conditions do not ameliorate. Notably, this measure has not been invoked since 1992. Alex Chen expressed optimism, stating, “We’re hoping we don’t have to do that here.” However, the success of this collective conservation effort will play a pivotal role in determining whether such drastic measures will be necessary to safeguard Seattle’s water supply in the coming months.

