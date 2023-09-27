conservatives-say-its-okay-for-a-white-woman-to-be-miss-zimbabwe-as-a-black-woman-is-crowned-as-miss-ireland 

The topic of racial disparities is still a common topic in today’s day and age. This is despite the fact that the world is seemingly a lot better than it once was even 30 years ago. Liberals are losing their minds after finding out that a White woman won the Miss Zimbabwe contest. However, conservatives state that a Black woman won the Miss Ireland pageant in 2021.

According to Yahoo News, Zimbabwe will be represented at the 2023 Miss Universe pageant on Nov. 18 after crowning its first winner in 22 years. The return to the competition is significant, but controversy arose when Brooke Bruk-Jackson, a White woman from Harare, was crowned as Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023. It’s rather controversial as she beat out Black contestants Amanda Mpofu and Nokutenda Marumbwa.

However, conservatives are showing their annoyance that the contrary is completely fine and “progressive”. The New York Post states, Pamela Uba made history on September 5 by becoming the first Black woman to win the Miss Ireland title. The 26-year-old, who worked as a model and medical scientist during the pandemic, received the golden tiara at the outdoor ceremony in Cavan. Originally from Johannesburg, South Africa, Uba arrived in Ireland at the age of 7 as an asylum seeker.

Conservatives say that it’s okay for Miss Zimbabwe to be White

X users are vehemently upset at how the woke culture is teaching that being White is suddenly wrong. However, at the same time, a Black person would make everything magically okay. Many conservatives are longing for the days of true unity among all racial groups, as we are after all, human beings.

Some users state that the woke culture is currently teaching everyone to have double standards against White people. Furthermore, users feel that it is unfair for Brooke Bruk-Jackson to receive hate for her placement. Ironically, she was born and raised in Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, Pamela Uba was not even born in Ireland.

Unfortunately, there are several racist comments towards Black women in general. Many claim that a White woman is more attractive than their Black counterparts. However, this is solely on preference, and there are a lot of Black women who are naturally beautiful and that are their own conventional beauty standard.

