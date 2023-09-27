the-synagogue-and-biden’s-mysterious-background

President Biden has once again stirred controversy about his cultural upbringing. During a call with a group of rabbis in anticipation of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, the President asserted that he was raised in a “synagogue of my state,” a statement that has raised eyebrows and prompted a closer look at his past.

Synagogue bred?

This isn’t the first time President Biden has made such claims, and his penchant for embellishing his cultural background has become a matter of public interest. Despite identifying as a devout Catholic, Biden has repeatedly stated that he has a connection to Jewish culture and heritage that remains unsubstantiated.

“I probably went to shul more than many of you did,” Biden boldly declared in a speech last year, insisting that he received his education at the Congregation Beth Shalom in Wilmington, Delaware. However, investigation has revealed an absence of any reference to Beth Shalom or attending synagogue in either of Biden’s memoirs.

More baseless claims

The question on many minds is whether these baseless claims will ever cease. Biden’s credibility took another hit when he asserted that he was involved with the civil rights movement before his Senate career, a claim he contradicted during his ill-fated 1988 presidential campaign, which was marred by plagiarism allegations.

“In the ’60s, I was, in fact, very concerned about the civil rights movement,” Biden stated in 1987. “I was not an activist. I worked at an all-black swimming pool on the east side of Wilmington, Delaware. I was involved in what they were thinking, and in what they were feeling. But I was not out marching, I was not down in Selma, I was not anywhere else.”

Biden has frequently asserted that he attended a Black church as a teenager, despite longstanding congregants insisting that they never saw him there.

As President Biden’s unique narrative continues to evolve, the public remains divided over whether these claims are genuine attempts at connecting with various communities or mere embellishments.

Regardless of the motivations behind these assertions, they have become a subject of scrutiny and intrigue. The question of President Biden’s cultural background, it seems, remains shrouded in mystery.

