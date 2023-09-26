hulk-hogan,-70-gets-married-for-the-third-time

Hulk Hogan, the former WWE star, recently got married for the third time in Clearwater, Florida, to Sky Daily. This event took place in front of a small gathering of family members just two months after his proposal to the yoga instructor. The wedding ceremony was held at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church and was officiated by Pastor Aaron Filippone.

The bride, Sky Daily, looked stunning in a white strapless gown designed by Rue de Seine and had her blonde hair styled in loose curls, as shown in pictures obtained by TMZ. She complemented her dress with 18-carat white gold earrings adorned with four-carat diamonds, along with a matching bracelet and necklace pendant. Her wedding ring, rumored to be valued at around $500,000, completed her look.

The wedding was impromptu

Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, wore a classic black tuxedo with a white boutonniere on the lapel, a bow tie, and his trademark black headband.

According to sources, the wedding was an impromptu decision, characterized by its simplicity. The couple aimed for an intimate gathering with their closest loved ones to express their profound love and commitment to each other.

Brooke Hogan was not present

Notably, Hulk Hogan’s eldest daughter, Brooke Hogan, was reportedly absent from the ceremony, but his son, Nick Hogan, attended. Sky Daily’s three children were also present to witness their mother’s vows.

Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily had previously announced their engagement in July after a year of dating. Hogan was previously married to Linda Hogan from 1983 to 2009, with whom he has two children, Brooke (35) and Nick (33). His second marriage, to Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, ended after 11 years.

According to a source that told DailyMail, Sky Daily changed Hulk Hogan’s life. The pro wrestler is the happiest he has ever been and that he is literally over the moon. He would be glowing if a man like him can glow.

