surprising-poll-results-show-trump-leading-biden-51-42-in-one-on-one-showdown

From poll results, President Joe Biden is navigating turbulent waters as his job approval rating sinks to a significant 19-point deficit, with Americans expressing dissatisfaction across key issues such as the economy and immigration.

According to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll, a record number of Americans believe they are worse off under his leadership, while a majority consider him too old for a second term.

Financial Struggles Under Biden

A staggering 44% of Americans in the poll indicated that they have experienced a decline in their financial well-being during Biden’s presidency, marking the highest figure recorded in ABC/Post polls since 1986. These economic concerns are mirrored in Biden’s overall job approval rating, with just 37% approving of his performance, while 56% disapprove. His handling of the economy fares even worse, with only 30% approval.

Immigration Woes

The situation at the U.S.-Mexico border is equally problematic for President Biden, as his approval rating for handling immigration stands at a dismal 23%.

Age Concerns

A substantial 74% of respondents in the poll expressed the belief that Biden is too old for a second term, representing a 6-percentage point increase since May. Notably, views that Trump is too old have also increased but remain lower at 50%.

Trump’s Resurgence

When former President Donald Trump left office in January 2021, his approval rating stood at 38%, similar to Biden’s current rating. However, when looking back on poll results, 48% of Americans now approve of Trump’s performance during his tenure, matching his peak as president. Meanwhile, the percentage of disapprovers has decreased from 60% when he left office to 49% in the current poll.

Poll Results and Factors at Play

Several factors contributed to Biden’s plummeting approval ratings and Trump’s resurgence. Biden’s struggles in key areas, widespread economic discontent, the immigration crisis, and doubts about his age have all received extensive media coverage, influencing public sentiment negatively. In contrast, Trump has leveraged his legal challenges to galvanize his base, and his status as a GOP frontrunner has garnered favorable media attention.

As the political landscape evolves, President Biden faces an uphill battle to regain public confidence and address the pressing issues that have eroded his approval ratings. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s reemergence as a political force adds an intriguing dimension to the political landscape as the nation looks ahead.

Read More News

The secret of a centenarian to long life; work and a good social life

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

The post Surprising poll results show Trump leading Biden 51-42 in one-on-one showdown appeared first on The Independent News.