Entertainment

Warner Bros to launch Max in seven Southeast Asian countries

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

October 17, 2024

SINGAPORE: Warner Bros. Discovery will launch Max in seven countries on Nov 19. The streaming service will be available in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros Discovery, JB Perrette, said Max is thrilled to bring more consumers to Asia and will bring together content from iconic brands like HBO, Discovery, the DC Universe, Harry Potter, AFN and Cartoon Network.

Max will be available in 72 markets following this launch starting in 2025.

“Warner Bros. Discovery has long entertained fans across Asia Pacific with culture-defining content from powerhouse brands.

For the first time, this programming will be available in a brand-new streaming app for regional audiences, with Max combining incredible breadth and depth and a best-in-class viewing experience,” said James Gibbons, president at Warner Bros Discovery APAC.

Subscribers can stream their favourite shows on multiple devices with an easy-to-navigate interface that includes personalized recommendations, seamless search, genre rails and brand hubs.

Customers can also create five profiles using their favourite characters as avatars.

Max will feature a slew of HBO Originals, including the new series Dune: Prophecy, the Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, IT: Welcome to Derry, the new Harry Potter series and new seasons of House of the Dragon, The White Lotus and The Last of Us.

Popular Hollywood blockbusters will also be available on Max. In addition, there will be real-life stories from Discovery, TLC, AFN, Food Network, ID and HGTV.

Children will have a field day with a wide selection of content on the Cartoon Network, including shows like Adventure Time, We Bare Bears, Tom and Jerry, Looney Tunes, and Teen Titans Go!

The service will offer a number of different plans, with more details on pricing options to be announced in the upcoming weeks. The price will also vary from country to country.

