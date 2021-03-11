vidya-balan-reveals-what-it-takes-to-keep-the-spark-alive-in-a-marriage

- Advertisement -

India — Actor Vidya Balan, who tied the knot with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012, opened up about what it takes to make a marriage work. She said that it is quite easy for one to take their spouse for granted but that is a ‘terrible thing’.

Vidya said that the ‘spark goes away’ if one takes their partner for granted and much of the work that goes into a successful marriage is avoiding such a possibility.

Talking to ETimes, Vidya said, “Marriage involves a lot of work, I agree because you are living with a person you haven’t grown up with. It is so easy for you to take the other person for granted, and that is a terrible thing to happen. And that is when the spark goes away in marriage.”

“What I have discovered in these eight years is that the work involved is the effort not to take the other person for granted, and therefore it’s been joyous. If you slip up there, it’s not as exciting, just becomes mundane. I love the work that is required to be put in to keep the marriage strong and exciting,” she added.

Last year, Vidya was seen in a short film, titled Natkhat, which she had also produced. She also made her digital debut in 2020, with Anu Menon’s Shakuntala Devi, which chronicled the life of the math genius, known as ‘the human computer’ for her ability to do complex calculations in her head within seconds. The film, which also starred Jisshu Sengupta and Sanya Malhotra, came out on Amazon Prime Video.

Vidya will be seen next in Sherni, directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame. She reportedly plays a forest officer in the film, which explores the man-animal conflict and is inspired by real-life incidents.

