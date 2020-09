Apple fans and photography enthusiasts flocked to Marina Bay Thursday for the opening of a new store, the first Apple store to sit directly on the water.

Ads1

Apple fans and photography enthusiasts flocked to Marina Bay Thursday for the opening of a new store, the first Apple store to sit directly on the water. The building — formerly home to a nightclub — is a glass dome that appears to float on the water, set against Singapore’s iconic skyline. Customers hoping to enter the store on opening day were required to book a reservation in advance, with limited slots due to safety measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.