Victoria Beckham says being “thin is old fashioned” now

It appears that being thin is no longer the in thing. At least that’s what fashion icon and ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham says. Her new clothing line Grazia is all about being inclusive. VB Body which features a collection of knit bodycon dresses came about when she realized that being attractive isn’t just about being thin.

Beckham said she was motivated to launch VB Body and changed her outlook on women after going on a trip to Miami, where she said there are a lot of really curvy women, and they aren’t afraid to show off their curves. “It’s an old-fashioned attitude — wanting to be really thin,” she told the magazine. “Women today want to look healthy and curvy.”

“These women walk along Miami Beach with not a lot of clothes on, and they look fantastic. They show their bodies off with such confidence. I found both their attitude and their style really liberating. And as a mother, I loved that Harper was around women who were really celebrating their curves and enjoying how they look,” said Beckham.

Beckham herself has struggled with body image issues and eating disorders earlier on in her career, working out more than two hours a day to maintain her ultra skinny figure.

But of late her attitude has changed. “It’s not about being a certain size,” she said. “I have found my own balance between wanting to have fun and being disciplined about eating healthily and working out.”

In fact, she now advocates a lean, strong and healthy physique, even lifting heavy weights several times a week instead of just the “tons of cardio” that she used to do.

Ironically, despite all the talk about curvy women, VB Body dresses only go up to a size 14 which excludes more than 50% of American women. Most size inclusive brands go up to at least a size 22.

Perhaps her definition of curvy is slightly different from everyone else’s, and it seems so is her definition of affordability as Beckham says her dresses are “inclusive of body shape, of skin colour and of budget” that is if you can set aside a whopping $890 for a simple body knit dress!

