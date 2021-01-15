Elton John’s performance in 2001 made Victoria Beckham quit the Spice Girls

- Advertisement -

Watching Elton John perform in 2001 made Victoria Beckham quit the Spice Girls, wrote the Goodbye singer in an open letter published in British Vogue on January 11.

The candid Victoria Beckham recalls why she quit the famous Spice Girls in 2001 writing, “Remember years ago, watching your dear friend Elton John on stage in Las Vegas.”

“He performed Tiny Dancer as if it were the first time, and you realised this was like oxygen for him. It was a life-changing moment — while singing and dancing were fun for you, it wasn’t your passion.”

Beckham, 46 and a fashion designer now wrote the open letter to her “older and **fingers crossed** wiser Future Self.”

In the letter, the mum of four said she then started her quest to uncover her own dreams. “It was time to step away from being a Spice Girl.”

Though it was “terrifying” to go it alone and “close a chapter that defined” her, Posh Spice acknowledged she’s “still reinventing” herself and “ignoring the naysayers.”

“First, you found this passion in fashion, and most recently, beauty,” she wrote, pointing to Victoria Beckham Beauty, which she launched in late 2019. “What comes next? I’m dying to know.”

In 1994 Beckham as Posh Spice, Melanie Brown as Scary Spice, Mel C as Sporty Spice, Emma Bunton as Baby Spice, and Geri Halliwell as Ginger Spice formed the band of girls.

In 2001 they disbanded before they went on a reunion tour between 2007 and 2008, performing together at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics, and toured in 2019.

Born on April 17, 1974, Victoria Caroline Beckham (née Adams) is an English singer, fashion designer, and television personality.

She rose to prominence in the 1990s as a member of the girl group. With over 85 million records sold worldwide, the group became the best-selling female group of all time.

After the Spice Girls split in 2001, Beckham signed with Virgin Records, where she released her self-titled debut solo album, resulting in two UK Top 10 singles.