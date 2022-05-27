Home News Featured News Venomous snake spotted at Green Corridor, Netizen says it could be Spitting...

Venomous snake spotted at Green Corridor, Netizen says it could be Spitting Cobra — spits venom up to 3 metres targeting ‘aggressor’ eyes

Netizens who commented on her video surmised that the snake was an Equatorial Spitting Cobra or Black Spitting Cobra.

By Obbana Rajah
Nature enthusiasts or even people looking to share photos and videos of their animal sightings take to social media, hoping to find other like-minded individuals. One curious netizen took to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group with a video of a snake she spotted.

In her post on Wednesday (May 25), a netizen who went by the name of Hannah Pike shared a short clip of a snake spotted along the Green Corridor. The Green Corridor is a walking trail that goes from Kranji to Bukit Panjang, Bukit Timah, Holland, Tanglin and finally, ends at Alexandra. Sharing her clip, she asked: “What sort of snake is this? Is it venomous? Seen at the Green Corridor yesterday.”

Netizens who commented on her video surmised that the snake was an Equatorial Spitting Cobra or Black Spitting Cobra.

Here’s what they said:

When one netizen asked why the snake was just ‘sitting’ on the path, Ms Pike explained: “it was chasing a rat across the path in front of us and we accidentally startled it. It then retreated backwards and slithered away. It’s the first snake I have seen in Singapore so would love to know what it is”.

To that, the netizen responded that it was a Spitting Cobra which could spit venom across a three-metre distance.

That same day, in a photo to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, a netizen by the name of Daniel Neo shared the moment he captured a Macaque tearing up.

On Sunday (May 22), Mr Neo was jogging at Simpang Kiri PCN when he came across a long-tailed macaque. Mr Neo shared, that the monkey let its legs hang off the railing as it looked upwards rather sadly. The streak from the tear could also be seen clearly.

Crying monkey at Yishun Park, what could be the reason?

