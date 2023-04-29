Van runs through red light and narrowly misses hitting man crossing road with his child

SINGAPORE: A van driver narrowly missed hitting a group of pedestrians in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 this week after failing to brake immediately as he sped towards a red traffic light. The incident was captured on video by a passerby and shared on social media, sparking heated discussions online.

In the video, a grey van can be seen running through a red light and speeding towards a group of about six pedestrians who had already started crossing the road. The van almost hit one man carrying a child who had to dodge out of the way quickly.

He then stood in the middle of the road and pointed back at the driver, appearing to reprimand the driver for his actions. Other passers-by immediately backed away, avoiding any potential danger.

The video, uploaded by the Singapore Roads Accident Facebook page, has attracted over 20,000 views, with many condemning the driver’s behaviour.

While those at the traffic light had the right of way, some netizens have urged pedestrians to be cautious and make sure all vehicles come to a complete stop before crossing the road. They also criticized reckless drivers who pose a threat to pedestrians’ safety.

Still, others asserted that authorities must revoke the driver’s license as he could have caused serious injuries to the pedestrians if he did not stop in the nick of time.

