ICA imposes “No Right Turn” rule to ease congestion at Woodlands Checkpoint during Labour Day weekend

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced today (28 Apr) that it will prohibit vehicles from turning right from Woodlands Center Road to enter Woodlands Checkpoint to cope with the heavy traffic congestion during the Labour Day long weekend.

Reminding drivers going to Woodlands Checkpoint to divert to the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) or Woodlands Road lanes, the authorities also urged drivers to abide by traffic rules and cooperate with the instructions of the authorities.

Earlier, ICA had warned the public to expect long waiting times at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the long weekend. Although the holiday falls on Monday, the authorities predict heavy traffic will persist until Tuesday as Singaporeans take advantage of the long weekend to make a quick getaway to Malaysia.

Nearly 1.4 million people passed through land-based checkpoints earlier this month, and those travelling by car during rush hour had to wait several hours, similar to pre-coronavirus conditions.

To avoid such delays, the authorities advise members of the public to take buses or cars and exit Singapore via the land checkpoints. They also urge drivers to allow additional waiting time for customs clearance when entering the country.

ICA has suggested that drivers check for traffic conditions at land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority’s website, ICA’s social media pages or local radio stations before departure. /TISG

