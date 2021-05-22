International US House backs 9/11-style probe of Capitol riot

India — The US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to create a 9/11-style commission to look into the January 6 Capitol riot in Washington, DC.

As many as 35 Republicans supported the move, joining Democrats to hand former US president Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, a resounding rebuke by ignoring his appeal to reject such a panel.

The measure passed 252-175. It has to secure the support of the evenly split Senate where at least 10 Republicans will need to join Democrats to see it through.

Trump hit back at the Republicans who backed the move, calling them “35 wayward Republicans” who “just can’t help themselves”. He added, “We have much better policy and are much better for the country. But the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t.”

The legislation, negotiated by Democratic and Republican leaders of the House committee on homeland security, proposes to create a 10-member commission with five each from the two parties, who will have equal powers of issuing subpoenas.

Modelled on the commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, it will look into the storming of the US Capitol by a mob incited by Trump to prevent a joint session of Congress from certifying Joe Biden as winner of the 2020 election.

