Lifestyle

US Borders full of migrant’s litter, conservatives calling environmentalists to speak up 

ByAsir F

December 21, 2023
us-borders-full-of-migrant’s-litter,-conservatives-calling-environmentalists-to-speak-up 

Borders trash

The US borders are full of litter, and conservatives are asking where the environmentalists are speaking up about this problem. Furthermore, environmental groups are always emphasising on the fact that we need to use paper straws rather than focusing on other issues that could be solved in a swift manner. 

Daily Caller states, the federally-protected borderland in Arizona is overwhelmed by waste and human excrement due to an influx of illegal migrants, as revealed in photos and Border Patrol accounts. The Organ Pipe National Monument, housing endangered species, witnesses migrants awaiting law enforcement, lacking bathrooms. 

The area is littered with discarded documents and waste, reeking of excrement, posing health risks. Former ICE director John Fabbricatore called it an environmental crisis, blaming the Biden administration’s immigration failure. The Border Patrol in Tucson had to halt operations amidst a surge, creating resource shortages. 

Migrants wait for days without facilities, turning the desert into makeshift restrooms. The House passed a bill to prevent migrant housing on federal lands, addressing concerns about the Biden administration’s actions. CBP and the National Park Service have yet to respond to the situation.

Conservatives calling for environmentalists to speak up on litter at US borders 

Furthermore, this is one of the reasons why Trump is winning the polls. X users feel angry at the fact that America is being “attacked” constantly by these illegal migrants. The border control for the United States should be stricter as jobs are being taken from Americans. Following that, they feel that Washington should do more to rectify this mess. 

In addition to this, many are blaming the Biden regime for the lack of border control in the United States. Conservatives are saying that the government is not doing much to stop it simply because they do not want to stop it. However, this is an allegation from the conservatives. 

Regardless, the borders of any country should be strict as there is a reason why we have passport control. Visa applications are also another way for a legal migrant to enter a country as it is a form of clearance if someone has a good background or not. 

Read More News

Trump says immigrants are ‘poisoning the blood of our country’

The post US Borders full of migrant’s litter, conservatives calling environmentalists to speak up  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

“I’d rather work in an SME any day than in an MNC that doesn’t care about you” — Singaporeans say not all SME bosses are bullies or toxic

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“Have salaries inflated, or fresh grads are just delusional?” — HR asks after SG jobseekers with only 1-year experience ask for $5.5K salary now

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Employee forced to work “10am to 3am daily” says she’s lost over 40kg in weight, asks if she “should still wait for bonus” before quitting

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Featured News SG Politics

S Iswaran apologises to Singaporeans and declines to appeal jail sentence

October 7, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Sports

3 championships in a row: ‘Rock-solid’ Max Maeder emerges as overall champion at 2024 IKA KiteFoil World Series

October 7, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

SCCB calls for greater vigilance to mitigate payment delinquency risks amid market uncertainties following 3Q2024 performance

October 7, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia

Big Brother Watching: Hong Kong’s plan to install thousands of surveillance cameras on its streets raises concerns that it’s getting more like China

October 7, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.