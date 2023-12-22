In a heart-stopping incident that unfolded in a Colorado Springs strip mall, a 19-year-old woman, identified as Marisol Wentling, found herself in police custody following a thrill ride gone awry on Sunday.

Dramatic footage captured on Saturday night reveals Wentling at the wheel of a black SUV, expertly executing doughnuts in the parking lot while five thrill-seeking passengers precariously dangled out of the windows.

The excitement took a nightmarish turn when the SUV flipped, trapping several passengers beneath its weight. In a gut-wrenching scene, onlookers raced to the aid of those crushed by the vehicle.

Marisol facing charges

Marisol Wentling now faces charges of vehicular assault in connection with the shocking crash, according to authorities.

NBC News reported that the five passengers, all underage, were rushed to nearby hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

As of now, three of the teens remain in critical condition, while the other two have been released.

Meet-up and thrill-seeking

Local sources revealed that the ill-fated gathering at the strip mall was part of a larger meet-up for thrill-seeking drivers, as reported by Law & Crime.

Residents informed KRDO that the parking lot has become a regular hotspot for drivers to engage in high-speed maneuvers and daredevil stunts.

Perils of ‘harmless’ stunts

Francis Barclay, a local worker, expressed concern over the dangerous activities, stating, “It’s been like every third or fourth night out here, there’s somebody out here squealing tires. I feel for those kids. … I hope they survive, and if they survive, I hope they never do that again.”

As authorities piece together the events leading up to the shocking crash, the community is left grappling with the consequences of a reckless joyride that took a dangerous turn, serving as a stark reminder of the potential perils lurking behind seemingly harmless stunts.

