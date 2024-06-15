SINGAPORE: The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released three new residential sites for sale on June 13 as part of the Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme for the first half of 2024.

These sites, located at Dairy Farm Walk, Tengah Garden Avenue, and Bayshore Road, are set to contribute significantly to Singapore’s housing market by offering a potential of 1,915 residential units.

The Dairy Farm Walk and Tengah Garden Avenue sites are listed under the Confirmed List, meaning they are guaranteed to be put up for sale.

These two sites alone are expected to provide 540 and 860 residential units, respectively. This contributes to the overall goal of making 5,450 units available through the 1H2024 GLS programme.

In addition to these two sites, the Bayshore Road location is available under the Reserve List. The Bayshore Road site could potentially yield 515 residential units.

This move by the URA is part of a broader effort by the government to meet the growing demand for private housing.

The supply of private housing units on the Confirmed List increased to 5,450 units for the first half of 2024, up from 4,090 units in the same period last year. This marks a significant increase and the highest supply since the second half of 2013.

The tenders for the Dairy Farm Walk and Tengah Garden Avenue sites are scheduled to close on Jan 14, 2025, at 12:00 pm.

For more details on the three land parcels mentioned, check here. /TISG

