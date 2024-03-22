Business Featured News

UOB CEO Wee Ee Cheong salary for FY2023 rose to S$15.9 million, up nearly 12%

ByMary Alavanza

March 22, 2024
UOB CEO Wee Ee Cheong

SINGAPORE: United Overseas Bank (UOB) deputy chairman and CEO Wee Ee Cheong salary for FY2023 rose to S$15.9 million, marking a notable increase of nearly 12%.

According to The Edge Singapore, while Mr Wee’s base salary remained steady at S$S1.2 million compared to the previous year, his bonus witnessed a significant surge, climbing from S$13 million in 2022 to S$14.69 million in 2023.

The details came from UOB’s recently released 2023 annual report, unveiled on March 21.

According to the report, a substantial portion of Mr Wee’s variable pay, amounting to 60%, will be deferred and spread over the next three years. Of this deferred variable pay, 40% will be dispensed in deferred cash, while the remaining 60% will be awarded in the form of share-linked units.

Moreover, the perks Mr Wee receives, notably transport-related benefits, also experienced a slight uptick, rising from S$37,577 in 2022 to S$39,701 in 2023, including provisions such as a dedicated driver.

See also  UOB staff member discloses personal information of 1,166 Chinese clients to scammers

In contrast, UOB’s Board of Directors Chairman, Wong Kan Seng, received S$1.37 million in directors’ fees for the previous year, as disclosed in the same annual report.

Financially, UOB reported a core net profit of S$6.06 billion for the fiscal year 2023, ending on December 31, 2023, marking a significant milestone as it surpassed the S$6 billion mark for the first time. This figure represents a 26% surge compared to the bank’s core net profit of S$4.82 billion in the preceding fiscal year.

When factoring in the one-off costs associated with the integration of Citi, UOB’s net profit still exhibited a commendable growth, climbing by 25% year-on-year to S$5.71 billion, establishing another record high for the institution.

However, during the second half of the fiscal year 2023, the bank’s net profit rose by 9% year-on-year but experienced a 5% decline from the first half to S$2.79 billion.

The announcement of Mr Wee’s augmented remuneration comes in the wake of DBS Group Holdings disclosing a 27% pay cut for its CEO, Piyush Gupta, for the year 2023.

See also  Intern says he's not paid the salary stated in his contract, asks "What should I do?"

Mr Gupta’s total remuneration package amounted to S$11.23 million, a reduction aimed at acknowledging the responsibility for a series of digital disruptions encountered by the bank’s customers. /TISG

Read also: DBS CEO Piyush Gupta’s salary down 27% at S$11.2M after pay cut

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News Home News

“They asked us to pack up and leave” — Dyson employees left in shock by unexpected layoffs

October 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Average Singapore hotel room rate dips to $282.26 but luxury hotel room rates rise

October 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News In the Hood

Punggol’s “neighbour from hell” has now moved to Bukit Merah but continues to horrify her neighbouring residents away

October 2, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore stocks started Wednesday with a slight drop—STI edged down 0.1%

October 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Singapore’s magnetism for affluent Chinese sparks family office friction

October 2, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business & Economy

Singapore’s prime office rents edge up, reflecting a shift in demand

October 2, 2024 Gemma Iso
SG Politics

Lee Hsien Yang says his love for his father and sister led him to pay ministers close to $620K

October 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.