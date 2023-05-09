Home News In the Hood "Uncle, work it" — Netizens, all love and support for uncle at...

“Uncle, work it” — Netizens, all love and support for uncle at cycling event

Image: FB screengrab / Singapore Incidents
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
By Beatrice Del Rosario

Video of uncle on bike inspires others

SINGAPORE: Social media has erupted with love and support for an uncle seen at a cycling event, giving it everything he’s got, despite his age.

An online user took to the Facebook group Singapore Incidents on Sunday morning (May 7) to share a heartwarming video of an uncle proving that age is just a number. The nine-second video featured an uncle in a light blue shirt pedalling away at a cycling event.

“Of all of them, he’s the coolest dude,” the video read. The caption, on the other hand, said, “Uncle, work it.”

Many netizens responded to the video by sharing messages expressing fondness and support for the uncle.

“So cute,” wrote one.

Others commended him for his resolve and authenticity, with one even pointing out that it is quite common nowadays for people to hit the gym to get attention.

“At least he’s honest, he goes there to cycle, while the rest just go there to pose and grab attention on Instagram etc, not really cycling…” said one netizen.

“Uncle is in his own world,” said another. “Not distracted by others or any ‘view’ that some of you commenting. He is enjoying life. Been there done that.”

Image: FB screengrab / Singapore Incidents

Image: FB screengrab / Singapore Incidents

Image: FB screengrab / Singapore Incidents

Still, others seemed to have been inspired enough by the uncle as they asked where the event was held. “Where is the cool place?” asked one. Another replied, “Sporthub.”

A third even asked, “How to register?”

Image: FB screengrab / Singapore Incidents

Image: FB screengrab / Singapore Incidents

The video has also reminded others that “Age is (just) a number,” as one netizen put it. Another said, “Young in the mind.”

Image: FB screengrab / Singapore Incidents

Image: FB screengrab / Singapore Incidents

Image: FB screengrab / Singapore Incidents

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore