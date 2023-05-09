“Uncle, work it” — Netizens, all love and support for uncle at cycling event

SINGAPORE: Social media has erupted with love and support for an uncle seen at a cycling event, giving it everything he’s got, despite his age.

An online user took to the Facebook group Singapore Incidents on Sunday morning (May 7) to share a heartwarming video of an uncle proving that age is just a number. The nine-second video featured an uncle in a light blue shirt pedalling away at a cycling event.

“Of all of them, he’s the coolest dude,” the video read. The caption, on the other hand, said, “Uncle, work it.”

Many netizens responded to the video by sharing messages expressing fondness and support for the uncle.

“So cute,” wrote one.

Others commended him for his resolve and authenticity, with one even pointing out that it is quite common nowadays for people to hit the gym to get attention.

“At least he’s honest, he goes there to cycle, while the rest just go there to pose and grab attention on Instagram etc, not really cycling…” said one netizen.

“Uncle is in his own world,” said another. “Not distracted by others or any ‘view’ that some of you commenting. He is enjoying life. Been there done that.”

Still, others seemed to have been inspired enough by the uncle as they asked where the event was held. “Where is the cool place?” asked one. Another replied, “Sporthub.”

A third even asked, “How to register?”

The video has also reminded others that “Age is (just) a number,” as one netizen put it. Another said, “Young in the mind.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg