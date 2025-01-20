SINGAPORE: A complaint group lit up with debate on Friday (Jan 17) when a photo of an elderly man lying down across the chairs at the back of a bus surfaced online. The uploader criticised the man, calling him “inconsiderate,” and shared that the incident occurred on Bus 99.

“This uncle was laying down on the whole chair like it was his bed,” the poster wrote. “Inconsiderate people.” The post quickly divided opinions, sparking a heated discussion about public behaviour and etiquette on Singapore’s public transport.

Public Reactions

While the uploader’s frustration was evident, many came to the elderly man’s defence. “Can see it’s not peak hour; why not leave the elderly man alone?” one commenter wrote. “He’s probably tired and not harming anyone. If you’re so passionate about monitoring behaviour on buses, maybe you should consider applying as a bus inspector instead of snapping photos and passing judgment.”

Another added, “Bus 99 always has low passenger counts. Furthermore, there are plenty of seats available on the double deck. Cut that man some slack.”

Some users raised concerns about the man’s well-being, wondering if he might have been unwell or tired. “I never thought that one day I would complain about a complainer,” one person quipped.

Humour vs. Criticism

The debate also sparked a wave of humour. “Uncle’s got the right idea – why waste money on a hotel when you can just book a horizontal seat on the daily commute? Practising the art of bus-snoozing. Bus, sleep, and repeat,” one user joked.

Others took the opportunity to highlight broader issues with public transport etiquette. Recent incidents, such as urination in MRT stations, have brought public behaviour into focus. In response, the MRT Singapore Service Information page recently introduced new stickers encouraging commuters to be more considerate.

