In the Hood

No urinating in MRT stations: New stickers urge commuter etiquette, but will it work?

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

January 19, 2025

SINGAPORE: Poor manners on public transport have often been a hot topic in Singapore. To address this, the MRT has introduced new stickers reminding commuters to be more considerate.

On Wednesday (Jan 15), the MRT Singapore Service Information Facebook page shared a photo of the latest stickers. These are displayed inside train carriages to encourage better behaviour. The messages include keeping your volume low, using only one seat, and avoiding sitting on the floor for hygiene reasons.

The standout message reads:NO urinating anyhow inside the MRT stations.Passengers are reminded to use the toilets provided in the stations following recent incidents of unhygienic behaviour that caused public outrage.

The Facebook post sparked mixed reactions. One commenter said,The reminder to lower the volume is long overdue. Buses should have these stickers, too.”

Another expressed embarrassment at the need for such signs but recognised their importance.What’s next if people ignore these instructions? Fines, fines, fines. We also need more CCTV cameras,they suggested.

Some offered alternative ideas, like banning drinks on trains or making regular announcements in different languages. One sceptic doubted the stickers would work, saying,No one pays attention to them. Repeated announcements might be better.”

Whether these stickers will succeed in changing behaviour remains to be seen. However, the initiative is a clear step towards improving commuter etiquette in Singapore.

