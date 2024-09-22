SINGAPORE: An elderly man on a bus with a S$50 bill stuck to his head using a pair of rubber bands has had the internet scratching its own head, wondering what might be behind the mystery.

The photo of the uncle was posted on the Singapore Incidents Facebook account on Friday afternoon (Sept 20) and was captioned, “Uncle Kenna 4D is it?”

The uncle also has a mask over his nose and mouth, wearing a checkered white, blue, and black shirt and dark brown pants. The picture has gone viral, getting thousands of reactions and shares.

Commenters on the post had a lot of fun with the photo as they posted guesses regarding the reason for the unusual placement of the money. “He got his mind on his money, and his money on his mind,” a Facebook user joked.

One man wondered if the S$50 was meant to be a cure for a headache and if more notes would be needed when the headache was more serious.

“This one very good remedy can cure many pain,” a Facebook user replied to him. Another seemed to agree, writing, “Uncle got fever; that (money) is his medicine.”

To this, a commenter quipped, “This is a really good medicine. The best actually. When I have lots of it, all my pain goes away.”

“Money cures all pain,” chimed in another.

One said it was headache therapy, while a commenter claimed it was his “Daily maintenance against viruses.” One Facebook user, however, wrote that the opposite may be true, saying that he thought the uncle “didn’t take medicine that day.”

Another joked, “If your gf or wife is mad at you, you can do this too, (and their) anger is instantly gone.” A Facebook user wrote that the uncle is on “another level! Omg he is incredible.”

A commenter pointed out, however, that at least the man does not need to take his wallet out. One woman wrote “Law of Attraction,” as perhaps the man wishes for more funds to come his way.

“This is how the phrase ‘fifty dollars per head’ came about,” a netizen joked, while one chimed in that this is called “money-minded.”

Another wondered if the uncle is getting forgetful, as what happens to older folks, and so sticking his money to his head is one way to guarantee he won’t forget where it is.

And when a commenter wrote, “Thinking of money,” this is perhaps the perfect caption for the photo. /TISG

