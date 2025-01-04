CHINA: A woman from Suzhou, China, who gained nationwide attention for bravely fending off a knife-wielding attacker with nothing but an umbrella, has once again made headlines – but this time, for her refusal to monetize her act of courage.

According to a story featured in the South China Morning Post, Liu Yang’s heroic intervention on Sept 11, 2024, in Suzhou’s Pingjiang Road thwarted an assailant’s attempt to harm others, earning her recognition as a “Hero for Justice and Courage” by the Suzhou Public Security Bureau.

Jiangsu province also awarded her the “Brave Warriors for Righteousness” accolade. Soon after, Liu’s actions captivated netizens, affectionately dubbing her “Floral Dress Girl” due to her attire.

While the public praise poured in, Liu found herself at the centre of an unexpected media frenzy. Offers for live-streaming deals, including one for selling umbrellas, flooded in.

But despite the potential for financial gain, Liu rejected all such opportunities, expressing concerns that monetizing her bravery would taint its authenticity.

“I was worried that good things would turn sour,” Liu told reporters, reflecting on her decision. She also feared the negative consequences of online backlash and cyberbullying, which has become all too common for viral figures.

Even friends encouraged her to cash in on her newfound fame, but Liu remained steadfast in her belief that her actions should be remembered for their sincerity, not for profit.

In a recent interview with Chongqing Daily News Group, Liu described her response to the attack as surreal, likening it to a scene from a movie.

“It felt like an instinct to act,” she said. “But to me, it was just a small thing that happened in my life.”

Liu also noted that her sense of justice may have been influenced by her Chongqing roots, a city known for its straightforward and community-minded people.

However, the trauma of the incident still lingers. Liu shared that she has become more cautious in public, avoiding situations where people might move too quickly past her.

Despite this, she has visited Suzhou twice since the attack—once to accept her award and another time to attend a concert. Liu even expressed a desire to return to a museum she had missed during her initial visit.

Although the incident is in the past, Liu has not ruled out intervening in similar situations again, provided her safety is assured. For now, though, she is contemplating settling in Guangzhou, southern China.

Liu’s refusal to capitalize on her bravery has earned widespread admiration. Many see her as a symbol of purity and selflessness, untouched by the lure of commercialization.

One netizen praised her actions, saying, “Her actions remind us of the power of kindness, uneroded by commercialization.” Another declared, “She’s truly admirable for not turning her bravery into a livestreaming opportunity.”

Liu Yang’s story continues to inspire, reminding us all that true heroism doesn’t come with a price tag.