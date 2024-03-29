International

U.S. Government revamps racial and ethnic categories after 27 years, are racial categories still relevant? 

ByAsir F

March 29, 2024
Amidst both anticipation and controversy, the U.S. government has announced significant revisions to its racial and ethnic categories, marking the first such overhaul in 27 years. While some eagerly awaited these changes, others have expressed disappointment, igniting a heated debate across social media platforms. 

Critics argue that racial categories should be consigned to the past, while proponents see the move as a necessary step towards accurately representing the nation’s increasingly diverse population. 

AP News states, in a groundbreaking move, the U.S. government is overhauling its racial and ethnic categorization system for the first time in 27 years. Announced by the Office of Management and Budget, the revisions aim to more accurately represent residents identifying as Hispanic and of Middle Eastern and North African descent. 

Furthermore, the changes merge race and ethnicity questions into one, allowing respondents to select multiple categories simultaneously. This shift responds to societal evolution and the desire for inclusivity. Critically, it acknowledges the complexities of identity and seeks to ensure all individuals feel represented in federal data, reflecting the nation’s diverse population.

U.S. government revamping racial and ethnic categories after 27 years 

Unfortunately, the move is being critiqued by several social media users. They feel that just because someone is born of a different skin color, it shouldn’t mean that they need to be categorized. Some speculate that this is done solely for extra votes in the diversity category. 

Following that, an X user who claims to be Jewish states that there should also be a racial category for individuals who have Jewish ancestry. The user adds that his racial category should no longer be White in lieu of his origins. Others suggest that there should be a new category for the Judeo-Christian Semitic people. 

