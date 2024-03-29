International

Legal trouble brews for Sam Bankman-Fried over financial misconduct

ByGemma Iso

March 29, 2024
legal-trouble-brews-for-sam-bankman-fried-over-financial-misconduct

Entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, formerly celebrated for his role in founding the cryptocurrency trading platform FTX, has been convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Prosecutors labeled his actions as one of the most severe financial frauds in U.S. history.

Judge Lewis Kaplan announced the verdict, also ordering Bankman-Fried to forfeit an astounding $11 billion to compensate his victims.

“This was a very serious crime,” Judge Kaplan emphasized as he announced the sentence.

Verdict: 25 years jail time

At 32 years old, Bankman-Fried, stoic and solemn, stood before the judge as the gravity of the sentence was imposed upon him. Convicted on multiple counts including wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering, and securities fraud, Bankman-Fried’s actions allegedly siphoned billions from unsuspecting FTX customers to fuel his lavish lifestyle and cover losses at his hedge fund.

Prosecutors had sought a lengthier sentence, citing the vast scale of the fraud, but Judge Kaplan opted for a 25-year term, aiming to prevent Bankman-Fried from perpetrating similar schemes in the future.

“He knew that FTX customer funds were not to be used for those purposes. They were not his to use,” Judge Kaplan remarked, underscoring the deliberate nature of Bankman-Fried’s actions.

A remorseful Sam Bankman-Fried

Bankman-Fried, in a brief address to the court before sentencing, acknowledged his mismanagement and the devastation wrought upon his victims. However, the judge remained unconvinced of his remorse, dismissing his expressions as falling short.

The sentencing also drew statements from top officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, who emphasized the severe consequences awaiting those who engage in financial crimes.

Bankman-Fried’s defense argued for a more lenient sentence, highlighting his positive attributes and portraying him as a compassionate individual. However, prosecutors painted a starkly different picture, labeling him as driven by “unmatched greed and hubris.”

 Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Woke Americans saying “100%” is discriminatory and problematic 

The post Legal trouble brews for Sam Bankman-Fried over financial misconduct appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

Asia Pacific

Qantas issues apology after R-rated film plays on every passenger’s screen during Sydney-Tokyo flight

October 10, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia

Does politics value skills or scandals? — Indonesian celebrity’s dubious diploma sparks controversy in Chamber of Commerce appointment

October 10, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business

United Nations: Rise of billion-dollar online scam networks in SEA raises concerns

October 10, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Home News

“Once-in-a-lifetime spectacle!” — Rare comet to grace Singapore night skies from Oct 11-22

October 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.