Dali, the massive vessel that broke the Baltimore Bridge, stands as tall as the Eiffel Tower

March 28, 2024
Dali

The cargo ship Dali, which crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, leading to its collapse and the presumed death of six bridge construction workers, is a massive vessel.

If stood upright it could reach as tall as the Eiffel Tower or about two-thirds of the way up the Empire State Building in New York. It can carry nearly 10,000 standard-sized containers. Despite its impressive capacity, it’s smaller than the world’s largest container ships.

Named after Salvador Dali, the ship was built by Hyundai Heavy Industries and is owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd. The accident highlights the challenges of maneuvering and stopping such large vessels in emergencies.

The Dali

The Danish shipping company Maersk chartered the cargo ship Dali for a voyage from Baltimore to Sri Lanka. However, shortly after departure, the ship experienced a catastrophic failure, losing power and control of its steering system.

This led to a collision with one of the columns of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing its collapse. Despite a mayday call giving some warning, tragically, several bridge construction workers lost their lives. Investigations are ongoing, with inspections revealing the ship had passed previous safety checks. Authorities are now focused on clearing debris, assessing damage, and investigating the incident’s cause to prevent future accidents.

Harlem man pushed person on subway tracks ending their life had prior violent records 

