Conservatives are voicing frustration over what they perceive as an excessive sensitivity among woke Americans, who they argue often label ordinary words and items as discriminatory and problematic. In a recent development, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), known for its anti-racism initiatives, has come under fire for asserting that the phrase “100%” is discriminatory and racist.

This assertion has sparked backlash from conservative circles, who reject the notion that such a common expression could be considered offensive.

The ADL states, the term ‘100%’ has become a coded shorthand among White supremacists, signifying ‘100% White.’ This phrase is commonly used within White supremacist circles, particularly among prison populations and in regions with prevalent peckerwood gangs, such as California.

In such contexts, variations like ‘100% peckerwood’ or ‘100% featherwood’ may also surface. Interestingly, some extremists go further, adopting expressions like ‘101% white’ to reinforce their supremacist ideology. Moreover, numeric variations like ‘123%’ or alphanumeric equivalents such as ‘112%’ and ‘113%’ are utilized.

Woke Americans saying “100%” is discriminatory

Hard to believe, but they’ve actually become a parody of their parody selves. A parody of a parody — Boneless Fries (@CKnobb) March 26, 2024

Furthermore, X users feel that the ADL is now a parody of themselves. They add that prior to this, they were already seen as a form of mockery. However, with more definitions and posts like these, it seems that social media users will find it harder to take organizations like these seriously.

Yep, I’m not gonna get 100% on anything anymore. — @ babycatcalla (@babycatcalla) March 27, 2024

In addition to this, X users joked that if they were to score 100% on a test, it would be bad for them. They claim now that scoring 99.9% on tests would be the best way to “overcome” the world’s problems. Regardless, many are annoyed with how a lot of these “anti-racism” leagues exaggerate certain definitions.



Read More News

The post Woke Americans saying “100%” is discriminatory and problematic appeared first on The Independent News.