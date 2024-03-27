International

Transgender preschool teacher “happy” to have conversation with children on being trans 

March 27, 2024
Conservative Americans are expressing concern over discussions about gender ideologies with preschoolers, deeming it inappropriate and potentially leading to indoctrination. There’s a fear that such conversations might coerce children into identifying as transgender. 

However, these apprehensions are specific to conservative circles, reflecting ongoing debates about education and social norms. Critics argue that such discussions are necessary for promoting inclusivity and understanding, while others caution against introducing complex concepts at such a young age. 

Furthermore, this is not an uncommon occurrence. Just last year Fox News states, a California preschool teacher, William “Willy” Villalpando, has stirred controversy by challenging the notion of “childhood innocence” and advocating for discussing topics like queerness with pre-K students. 

Villalpando argues that concepts considered “inappropriate” can be shared with children, insisting that discussions on gender and sexuality are essential, despite pushback from conservative circles. The Rialto Unified School District, where Villalpando works at Trapp Preschool, has remained silent on the matter, prompting concerns about educational standards. 

Transgender preschool teacher “happy” to talk about transgenderism to kids 

 

Following that, Libs of TikTok states that these are the individuals teaching American children today. X users made memes regarding the situation citing that toddlers will support these topics as they are not adults. A preschooler’s opinions are not even fully formed yet, hence they would simply trust their educator.  

In addition to this, X users state that the teacher looks and talks like a female. They are in confusion of her claiming that she’s anything else other than a woman. Conservatives are throwing harsh accusations towards the teacher citing that she is abusing these children by “forcing” her ideologies on them. 

