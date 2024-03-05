Business & Economy

U.S. Economy: Voters favor Trump’s economic landscape over Biden’s

ByGemma Iso

March 6, 2024
us.-economy:-voters-favor-trump’s-economic-landscape-over-biden’s

Economy

Recent polling data from CBS News/YouGov unveiled a revealing snapshot of public opinion, showing nearly two-thirds of registered voters expressing a favorable view of the U.S. economy during the tenure of former President Donald Trump over the current economic landscape under President Joe Biden.

The findings, released just days before the pivotal Super Tuesday contests, highlight a significant divide in perception regarding the economic stewardship of the two administrations. With more than half of respondents describing the current U.S. economy as unfavorable, concerns about inflation and rising prices loom large.

A staggering 55% of voters anticipate Biden’s policies to drive prices up, compared to a meager 34% who believe Trump’s policies would have a similar effect. Conversely, 44% anticipate Trump’s policies to lower prices, while only 17% express the same optimism for Biden’s strategies.

Biden and the economy

The Biden administration, buoyed by promises of “Bidenomics,” has been grappling with criticism amidst persistent inflation and escalating interest rates. Despite efforts to emphasize increasing wages and job satisfaction, the administration faces an uphill battle in reshaping public perception of economic matters.

However, amidst concerns, there are glimmers of hope. Recent months have seen a cooling of inflation, and indications suggest potential rate cuts later in the year.

As the political landscape heats up, both Biden and Trump have not shied away from critiquing each other’s economic policies. Trump’s campaign, in particular, has launched ads highlighting disparities in gas prices, mortgage rates, and retirement savings between the two administrations.

With Biden and Trump currently leading their respective races, the upcoming Super Tuesday contests could serve as pivotal moments, potentially inching them closer to securing their party nominations.

The CBS News/YouGov survey provides a nuanced glimpse into the American electorate’s views on the economy, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Reporter claims shoplifting not a “big deal” as US built on stolen land, conservatives say this is justifying thieves 

The post U.S. Economy: Voters favor Trump’s economic landscape over Biden’s appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Business & Economy Featured News

Singapore ranks as the 2nd leading source of global cross-border capital in 2024

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Laos may become SEA’s manufacturing hub

September 13, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Business & Economy

Southeast Asia and Middle East want more business ties with Hong Kong

September 13, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

“Working as senior staff but earning less than juniors feels like a huge slap in the face!” — SG employee laments

September 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

Yet another young Singaporean struggles financially as her father refuses to work despite having “no income, no savings, and no CPF left”

September 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Property

Why Sunway City Iskandar Puteri’s homes sold out in 2 hours while Forest City struggles

September 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man regrets pursuing a master’s degree as he remains jobless from being considered “overqualified” by many Singapore employers

September 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.