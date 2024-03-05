U.S. Economy: Voters favor Trump’s economic landscape over Biden’s

Recent polling data from CBS News/YouGov unveiled a revealing snapshot of public opinion, showing nearly two-thirds of registered voters expressing a favorable view of the U.S. economy during the tenure of former President Donald Trump over the current economic landscape under President Joe Biden.

The findings, released just days before the pivotal Super Tuesday contests, highlight a significant divide in perception regarding the economic stewardship of the two administrations. With more than half of respondents describing the current U.S. economy as unfavorable, concerns about inflation and rising prices loom large.

A staggering 55% of voters anticipate Biden’s policies to drive prices up, compared to a meager 34% who believe Trump’s policies would have a similar effect. Conversely, 44% anticipate Trump’s policies to lower prices, while only 17% express the same optimism for Biden’s strategies.

Biden and the economy

The Biden administration, buoyed by promises of “Bidenomics,” has been grappling with criticism amidst persistent inflation and escalating interest rates. Despite efforts to emphasize increasing wages and job satisfaction, the administration faces an uphill battle in reshaping public perception of economic matters.

However, amidst concerns, there are glimmers of hope. Recent months have seen a cooling of inflation, and indications suggest potential rate cuts later in the year.

As the political landscape heats up, both Biden and Trump have not shied away from critiquing each other’s economic policies. Trump’s campaign, in particular, has launched ads highlighting disparities in gas prices, mortgage rates, and retirement savings between the two administrations.

With Biden and Trump currently leading their respective races, the upcoming Super Tuesday contests could serve as pivotal moments, potentially inching them closer to securing their party nominations.

The CBS News/YouGov survey provides a nuanced glimpse into the American electorate’s views on the economy, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

