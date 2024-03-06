Business & Economy

Sen. Bob Menendez is hit with 18-count indictment

ByGemma Iso

March 7, 2024
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, already facing a slew of corruption charges, is in hot water again as new allegations emerge. Menendez and his wife have been hit with an 18-count indictment, including charges of obstruction of justice, unsealed just this Tuesday.

Menendez: “I am innocent”

The New Jersey Democrat, staunchly maintaining his innocence, has been entangled in a legal battle since earlier charges accused him of accepting hefty sums from businessmen to thwart law enforcement investigations and acting as an unauthorized agent of the Egyptian government.

According to prosecutors, Sen. Bob Menendez’ former legal team dropped a bombshell in meetings last year, revealing that the senator was allegedly unaware, until 2022, of substantial payments covering his wife’s mortgage and car expenses. However, the plot thickens as prosecutors claim these were not innocent loans but rather illicit bribe payments, a claim vehemently denied by Menendez.

In a defiant stance against what he labels as false accusations, Menendez asserts that he’s being strong-armed by prosecutors.

I am innocent and will prove it,” he declares, refusing to buckle under mounting charges.

Meanwhile, Nadine Menendez, the senator’s wife, joins him in pleading not guilty, while her legal team remains tight-lipped for the time being.

The Egyptian connection

Adding fuel to the fire, one of the businessmen involved, Jose Uribe, has already pleaded guilty to fraud and bribery charges, further complicating the legal quagmire surrounding Menendez.

The senator’s troubles don’t end there. Last September, investigators claimed to have uncovered incriminating evidence, including gold bars and cash-stuffed envelopes, during a search of Menendez’s residence. Additionally, allegations surfaced of clandestine meetings arranged by businessman Wael Hana, where Menendez purportedly faced pressure from Egyptian officials to influence military aid decisions.

As the legal battle rages on, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on Senator Menendez and the unfolding saga of alleged corruption and obstruction of justice.

