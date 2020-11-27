Home News Two men charged with defacing or removing and destroying , election...

Two men charged with defacing or removing and destroying PAP, PSP election posters

Lim Song Huat, 48 and Constantine Paul, 51 were charged for the crimes which were committed during the General Election campaign period

Photo: FB/PSP

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Two men were charged with defacing or removing People’s Action Party () and Progress Singapore Party () posters on Wednesday (Nov 25).

Lim Song Huat, 48, was charged for three offences under the Parliamentary Elections Act for defacing two PAP posters and destroying a third in a single day on July 3.

The second accused, 51-year-old Constantine Paul, was charged for two offences of removing PSP posters in Bukit Batok.

Both crimes were committed during the General Election campaigning period in late June and early July 2020.

- Advertisement -

Mr Lim allegedly tore two posters off a lamp post along the service road of Woodlands Street 13 and used a black pen to draw a horizontal line across a third poster in the same area. His offences were committed in quick succession between 9.30 am and 9.45 am that very day.

Mr Paul allegedly removed PSP posters displayed on separate lamp posts along Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 on June 30, at around 8 pm.

Both men are set to plead guilty in court on Jan 7.

Their alleged offences are breaches of the Parliamentary Elections (Election Advertising) Regulations, which prohibit the alteration, removal, destruction, obliteration or defacement of any poster or banner displayed in accordance with the regulations.

If convicted, each of them may be jailed up to a year or fined up to S$1,000.

In response to TISG’s queries, Francis Yuen, Asst Sec Gen of PSP said: “The case is in the courts now and we’re letting this matter take its due course”.

 

  /TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
The Way We See It

Biden will be nicer to China than Trump

Joseph Biden, the presumptive next US President, will be friendlier to than US President , judging by Biden’s statements and cabinet selections. Biden’s more harmonious posture towards China will please leaders of various Asian countries including Singapore Prime Minister...
View Post
Featured News

K Shanmugam: In Singapore, the right to speak freely goes with the duty to act responsibly

Singapore—Speaking at the 16th Religious Rehabilitation Group Seminar at Khadijah Mosque on Monday (Nov 24), K Shanmugam, the Minister for Law and Home Affairs, said that the threat of terrorism has not gone away though its “shape and nature” have changed. Citing...
View Post
Featured News

Parliament receives 61 NMP proposal forms from the general public, groups

The Office of the Clerk of Parliament said yesterday (24 Nov) that Parliament has received 61 Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) proposal forms. This is higher than the 48, 41 and 36 proposal forms that Parliament received in 2018, 2016 and...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet