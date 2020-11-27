Two men charged with defacing or removing and destroying PAP, PSP election posters

- Advertisement -

Two men were charged with defacing or removing People’s Action Party (PAP) and Progress Singapore Party (PSP) posters on Wednesday (Nov 25).

Lim Song Huat, 48, was charged for three offences under the Parliamentary Elections Act for defacing two PAP posters and destroying a third in a single day on July 3.

The second accused, 51-year-old Constantine Paul, was charged for two offences of removing PSP posters in Bukit Batok.

Both crimes were committed during the General Election campaigning period in late June and early July 2020.

- Advertisement -

Mr Lim allegedly tore two posters off a lamp post along the service road of Woodlands Street 13 and used a black pen to draw a horizontal line across a third poster in the same area. His offences were committed in quick succession between 9.30 am and 9.45 am that very day.

Mr Paul allegedly removed PSP posters displayed on separate lamp posts along Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 on June 30, at around 8 pm.

Both men are set to plead guilty in court on Jan 7.

Their alleged offences are breaches of the Parliamentary Elections (Election Advertising) Regulations, which prohibit the alteration, removal, destruction, obliteration or defacement of any poster or banner displayed in accordance with the regulations.

If convicted, each of them may be jailed up to a year or fined up to S$1,000.

In response to TISG’s queries, Francis Yuen, Asst Sec Gen of PSP said: “The case is in the courts now and we’re letting this matter take its due course”.

/TISG

Please follow and like us: