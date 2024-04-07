Business

Two Japanese firms set to acquire Eu Yan Sang for hefty $800 million

ByJewel Stolarchuk

April 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: In a strategic move to expand their presence in Southeast Asia, Japan’s Rohto Pharmaceutical and Mitsui & Co have announced plans to acquire prominent Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) chain Eu Yan Sang for $800 million.

The acquisition, facilitated by a joint venture between the two companies, involves establishing a local special-purpose company to purchase 86 per cent of Eu Yan Sang’s equity.

The transaction is expected to be finalized on June 30. Rohto Pharmaceuticals is projected to own around 60 per cent of the shares, Mitsui & Co. will hold 30 per cent, and the Eu Yan Sang family will retain the remaining 10 per cent.

The acquisition aims to leverage Eu Yan Sang’s strong brand and reputation in Asia, combining it with Rohto Pharmaceuticals’ extensive research and development capabilities and marketing expertise.

This strategic integration aims to create a new and innovative healthcare business that will address the evolving needs of consumers across the region.

See also  TCM clinic apologises and pulls controversial child massage banner amid uproar

Eu Yan Sang, boasting a legacy of 144 years, operates 170 retail stores and 30 traditional Chinese medicine clinics in key markets such as Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia.

With its widespread presence and longstanding heritage, Eu Yan Sang holds a prominent position in the TCM sector and is a trusted wellness solutions provider.

The acquisition represents a significant move for Rohto Pharmaceutical and Mitsui & Co. as they seek to strengthen their presence in the dynamic Southeast Asian healthcare market.

By harnessing Eu Yan Sang’s established network and market expertise, coupled with their own resources and capabilities, the joint venture aims to drive growth and innovation in the healthcare sector.

As the transaction progresses towards completion, stakeholders await the emergence of a dynamic healthcare entity poised to shape the industry’s future in Asia.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business

Chick-fil-A to open first Asia restaurant in Singapore “bringing new jobs and opportunities” to S’poreans

October 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Nokia reportedly in talks for a multibillion-dollar 5G contract with Bharti Airtel

October 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Boeing needs to be “very open” with communications on 777X aircraft delay so the airline can adjust plans accordingly, says Cathay Pacific

October 17, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Lifestyle

Should people quit their current job before going for interviews?

October 19, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Relationships

“Relationships these days are built on poor foundations,” uni student feels that many Singaporeans enter relationships just for “the sake of affordable housing”

October 19, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Relationships

My parent strongly feel we shouldn’t take a BTO on a lower floor, what do I do?

October 19, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Property

FLCT to acquire prime logistics property in Singapore for S$140.3M

October 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.